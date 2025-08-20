Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Antisemitism In French Resort Town: Cars Of Frum Families From UK Defaced


Frum families from the UK vacationing in the French village of Châtel, located near the Swiss border, discovered on Wednesday morning that their cars had been defaced with antisemitic graffiti.

The perpetrator(s) used orange paint to spray “Free Palestine” in large letters across the bodies of at least four cars.

The local police were called to the scene, and they launched an investigation, including checking nearby security cameras in the area.

The incident joins a concerning wave of antisemitic incidents in France, in Europe and throughout the world. The number of antisemitic incidents in France in 2024 rose by 73% from the previous year.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



