Forty Talmidei Chachomim Available Anytime to Answer Questions on Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Eruvin

“All of you sitting here have the opportunity to transmit the halachos of eruvin to Klal Yisrael, both the limud, the learning of hilchos eruvin and the practical halachos of eruvin, your zechus is inestimable!”

These enthusiastic words of HaGaon HaRav Yehuda Aryeh Dunner, shlita, a prominent posek living in Bnei Brak and Rav of Beis Medrash Divrei Shir, were addressed to a unique gathering of over forty talmidei chachamim, who are experts in the halachos as well the practical application of the halachos and the construction of eruvin.

With Dirshu’s popular Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program set to embark on Chelek Daled of the Mishnah Berurah devoted to hilchos eruvin, the leadership of the organization has spearheaded an effort to make the learning of these halachos accessible to every person regardless of their level of learning.

People sometimes get flustered or scared when they see unfamiliar material or concepts. It is for that reason that Dirshu has undertaken a bold initiative. The initiative is to set up a twenty-four- hour hotline manned by a cadre of talmidei chachamim who are bekiim, experts in all areas of hilchos eruvin. The hotline will be open for questions around the clock in different time zones so that anyone can call and get an answer to a question. The questions do not have to be limited to halacha questions, people can even call if they have a difficulty understanding a line in the Mishnah Berurah.

That is what transpired in Beis Chilkiyah several weeks ago. Rav Yehuda Aryeh Dunner, who has undertaken to oversee the Kav Hameishivim came to Beis Chilkiyah together with the group of forty experts in all things related to hilchos eruvin. During their visit, Rav Dunner accompanied by Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, took them on a tour of the Beis Chilkiyah eruv pointing out the many halachic hiddurim and questions that had arisen during its construction. It was a sight to see the venerated posek accompanied by budding poskim walking through many of the practical issues that come up when building an eruv.

Rav Dunner also promised that a month after Chelek Daled begins, the group will meet again to see if there is anything that they can fine tune to ensure that any Dirshu learner will always just be a phone call away from anything he needs pertaining to Daf HaYomi B’Halacha Chelek Daled.

Practical ways of teaching these halachos were also discussed. For example, one maggid shiur related, “It is critically important to use the power of pictures and diagrams to properly elucidate the halachos enumerated in this chelek. Baruch Hashem, Dirshu has published an outstanding edition of the Mishnah Berurah with many excellent pictures. If, when it comes to us maggidei shiur, we can say, ‘a picture is worth 1,000 words,’ for the baalei batim attending our shiurim, a picture is worth 10,000 words!”

To contact Dirshu’s Eruvin hotline please call, 605-313-1737.