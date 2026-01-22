Major Gatherings at Home of Leading Gedolim Underscore Transformative Impact of Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha

“When all of Klal Yisrael come together, especially when they come together through learning Torah,” the Toldos Aharon Rebbe, shlita, exclaimed, “they create a tremendous nachas ruach for Hashem!”

These remarks of the Toldos Aharon Rebbe were made earlier this month at an inspiring Dirshu event held in the Rebbe’s home that was also graced by the presence of HaGaon HaTzaddik HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, Nasi of Dirshu, and numerous Dirshu Daf HaYomi B’Halacha maggidei shiur.

The Rebbe explained, “There are so many maalos that come along with belonging to Dirshu. One of them is the achdus factor. Dirshu is an organization that belongs to everyone: Ashkenazim, Sefardim, Chassidim and anshei maaseh all learn in Dirshu’s programs, ‘kulanu bnei ISH echad nachnu – We are ALL the sons of one man.’ The passuk says, ‘Hashem ISH milchama.’ Hashem is called ISH and we are all sons of that ISH.”

The event at the Rebbe’s home was just one of a series of Daf HaYomi B’Halacha siyumim and haschalos as the program recently completed hilchos Shabbos and began hilchos Eruvin.

Other events were held at the homes of HaGaon HaRav Shraga Shteinman, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Orchos Torah, HaGaon HaRav Sariel Rosenberg, shlita, Av Beis Din of Rav Nissim Karelitz’s Bais Din, and in Modiin Illit where, HaGaon HaRav Bunim Schreiber, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Nesiv Daas, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo and Hagaon HaRav Meir Kessler, shlita, Rav of Modiin Illit, attended and addressed the event.

Rav Sariel Rosenberg has been delivering shiurim in Daf HaYomi B’Halacha since the program’s inception some fifteen years ago. In a voice full of heartfelt emotion, Rav Sariel addressed some of the most prominent maggidei shiur from the Bnei Brak area at the beautiful siyum on Chelek Gimmel held in his home.

In addition to Rav Sariel, divrei bracha were given by HaGaon HaRav Messoud Ben Shimon, shlita, Sephardic Rav of Bnei Brak and a Daf HaYomi B’Halacha maggid shiur, HaGaon HaRav Ephraim Newhouse, shlita, a son-in-law of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shaul Klein, shlita, leading posek in Bnei Brak, and Rav Dovid Hofstedter.

One of the most meaningful events took place at the office of the great tzaddik, HaGaon HaRav Binyomin Finkel, Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir. Among the best kept secrets in the Dirshu world is the fact that hundreds of Mirrer bachurim and avreichim participate and take tests in Dirshu programs. There are shiurim before Shacharis, shiurim at lunch bein hasedarim, shiurim at supper bein hasedarim and shiurim at night seder in both Amud HaYomi and Daf HaYomi B’Halacha.

Indeed, the siyumim on Chelek Gimmel were not just celebrations of previous accomplishments. Rather, they were catalysts for further growth because when someone is a member of the Dirshu family, he is always looking forward to accomplishing the next goal and conquering the next frontier!