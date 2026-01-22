An Unprecedented Kol Torah- BJX Brings Torah to More Yidden

Witnessing secular Jews immersed in a Sugyah is an exceptional sight. Yidden, who were never connected are being drawn to Torah. This kind of awakening isn’t created in a vacuum. It emanates from Rabbonim who love their fellow Yidden and know how to ignite a genuine desire for learning.

When a Yid is drawn to Torah, it is a sign that HaKadosh Baruch Hu is opening a door. But Torah does not stand alone. Chazal teach us: Kol Yisrael Areivim Zeh laZeh — every Yid is responsible for the other.

That responsibility is not only in moments of danger or need, but especially in moments of opportunity. When Torah begins to grow in infertile ground, when Yidden are taking steps toward learning on their own, the question is no longer why this is happening —the question is who will carry it forward.

Rabbi Moshe Fingerer, the indefatigable director of BJX, explained how he and his brother, the Rav, became involved in Kiruv. “We grew up on Avenue J, a few blocks from two major public high schools. One Shabbos, a teacher from these schools, a frum man, joined our family for a Shabbos seudah. He claimed that he taught hundreds of Jewish students in his classes. All these Jewish students lived in Brooklyn. His revelation shook us. The seed was then planted to bring Torah to Yidden in our midst. We realized that there were untold Neshamos waiting to be ignited.”

The Rabbeim and staff at BJX create an environment where Torah speaks to the Neshama, where inspiration is sparked and students choose to sit and learn. Torah that begins through inspiration can only continue through Areivus. When a spark has been lit, the responsibility shifts to the frum Tzibur to ensure it does not fade. It is up to the Tizbur to carry forward what has begun and allow Torah to continue growing in the heart of our community.

The Chafetz Chaim taught that even a person who is Shomer Torah u’Mitzvos his entire life may go to Shomayim and experience a great surprise. The heavenly court will assert that the person never upheld the Torah. The person will not understand. Why is he being harshly condemned? It’s because he had neighbors who weren’t Frum. He never tried to be Mekarev them and introduce them to Torah.

This emphasizes how strong and severe our obligation is to others. We are guarantors for each other. If a Jew is lacking in Torah it affects all of us. Supporting this learning at BJX is not an act of generosity, but a fulfillment of our shared responsibility to one another and to the Torah itself.

This learning cannot continue without the support of the frum tzibbur. Not as an act of kindness, but as an act of responsibility. To sustain Torah where it is already taking root is a tremendous zechus.

It is a fulfillment of Areivus in its truest sense —making sure that what has begun does not falter. Those who take a chelek in sustaining this learning are not supporting an idea — they are ensuring that Torah continues to live among Klal Yisrael. This is a real zechus. And it deserves real support.

BJX’s mission is to bring Torah to young Jews from our neighborhood who attend public high school and college. Walk into BJX and you will hear an unprecedented Kol Torah – people learning Torah for the first time. When Yidden want Torah, we don’t ask why. We ask: Who will sustain it?