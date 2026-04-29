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Trump’s Miami Golf Club Installs Golden Statue Of Him Raising His Fist Following First Assassination Attempt

Credit: X/Adam Schupak

A towering gold statue of President Donald Trump with his fist raised triumphantly has been installed at Trump National Doral in Miami, marking the newest addition to the president’s signature golf course and coinciding with the PGA Tour’s return to the facility for the first time in over a decade.

The statue, positioned beneath a trio of palm trees on the course, depicts Trump standing with his right fist raised above his head—a pose that recreates the iconic moment shortly after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Golfweek writer Adam Schupak revealed the installation on Tuesday, posting a photo to social media and describing it as “a new Gold Man on @pgatour @TrumpDoral.”

The timing of the installation coincides precisely with the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship, the tour’s first tournament at Trump National Doral in more than a decade.

The statue’s journey from conception to installation was marked by legal conflict and copyright disputes. Created by sculptor Alan Cottrill, based in Zanesville, Ohio, the bronze and gold leaf work was commissioned in August 2024 by a cryptocurrency group that paid Cottrill $360,000 for the creation.

The dispute erupted when the cryptocurrency group used a likeness of the statue for its crypto token without obtaining proper copyright clearance. Cottrill refused to allow the group to take possession of the physical statue until he received additional compensation for the unauthorized use of his artwork.

The two sides reached a settlement last week. Cottrill then personally drove the statue to Miami to oversee its installation at Trump National Doral, according to a report from The Columbus Dispatch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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