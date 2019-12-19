Jerusalem’s Limited Free Parking for Residents Begins





Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon announced that beginning on January 1, 2020, Jerusalem residents who are entitled to free parking will begin benefiting from the new program.

In line with the new program, all residents of the capital are eligible for the new free parking, providing one registers on the municipality website. Those who do not register will not be entitled to benefit.

The one-hour free parking program is being introduced by the city administration towards facilitating shopping and errands for city residents, up to 60 minutes daily. The free parking will apply in area with a city parking regulation sign and by using Pango or Cellopark parking apps.

One has to simply visit the city website and fill out the online form, which includes submitting the necessary documents. When the registration process is completed, one will receive a SMS text message informing one the process has been successfully completed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








