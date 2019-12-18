INCREDIBLE STORY: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky: Learn Bava Basra In One Day, 3 Single Sisters Got Engaged Within Weeks





Two chassidic bochurim in their 20s went to Harav Chaim Kanievsky about a month ago to request brachos for shidduchim, BeChadrei Chareidim reported Wednesday.

One of the bochurim also told Rav Kanievsky that he has three older single sisters and asked for brachos for them as well. Rav Kanievsky gave them brachos and also told the bochurim to learn Mesechta Bava Basra within one day.

The two bochurim returned to Yerushalayim and stayed up all night learning Bava Basra as the Gadol Hador had instructed.

A source told BeChadrei that Rav Chaim’s segulah was fulfilled even faster than expected, and the H. family of Yerushalayim celebrated a series of simchas one after the other.

The first sister became engaged two weeks ago, the second sister got engaged last week and the third sister became engaged on Tuesday evening to her brother’s friend who accompanied him to Rav Chaim and learned Bava Basra with him.

The family is now eagerly awaiting a yeshua for their son as well, who devotedly learned the masechta for the sake of his sisters.

Someone close to Rav Kanievsky explained why the Gadol asked them to learn Bava Basra: “At times, people say that it will take them a long time to finish Bava Basra. So Rav Chaim answers them that it’s possible to finish it in one day. And the bochurim believed in the bracha with all their hearts and took it seriously. They finished it in one day and saw a yeshuah.”

Harav Chaim writes in his sefer Orchos Yosher in sha’ar Ruach Hakodesh that even in our days – as much as a person believes in a tzadik’s bracha – that it is how it is fulfilled.

