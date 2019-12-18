Flatbush: Taxi Jumps Curb On Ocean Parkway, Two People Taken To Hospital [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Thankfully no one was killed when a taxi jumped the curb on Ocean Parkway, Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:00PM on Ocean Parkway near Newkirk Avenue.

As can be seen in the attached images, the taxi jumped the curb and slammed into a tree.

Flatbush Hatzolah and FDNY each transported one victim in stable condition.

Thankfully, due to the cold weather, the street and benches were not as full as they normally are at this time of the day, with elderly residents sitting and enjoying the outdoors.

