IDF Thwarts Gun-Smuggling Attempt on Shabbos





A Spokesperson for the IDF announced on Sunday evening that there had been an attempt to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory via the Jordan Valley from Jordan on Saturday. The Spokesperson further said that the attempt was thwarted.

According to the statement, IDF troops spotted three suspects carrying construction tools in the Jordan Valley area without previous permission to do so. Soldiers arriving at the scene apprehended the suspects and conducted searches which led them to find 50 guns, as well as parts of M-16 rifles and ammunition. The suspects and evidence were transferred to security agencies for further questioning.

