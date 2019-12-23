MK Gideon Sa’ar: How I Started Being Shomer Shabbos





MK Gideon Sa’ar who is running against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud on Thursday, was interviewed together with his wife by Yediot Achronot over the weekend.

Sa’ar’s wife, Geula Even-Sa’ar, is a well-known media personality and TV anchorwoman in Israel. She and Sa’ar were both married to others previously, had children and got divorced. Later, they met and got married in 2013 and had two children together.

During the interview, Sa’ar said that he began being shomer Shabbos before the bris of his son Dovid. “Before the bris, I said that I wanted to be the sandek for my son but the Rav told me that the sandek has to be shomer Shabbos. At that moment I decided to begin being shomer Shabbos.”

“I feel like my Shabbos is better now,” Sa’ar said. “I’m not religious and I don’t follow a religious lifestyle but I’m traditional and a ma’amin.

Sa’ar’s wife Geula doesn’t keep Shabbos but the couple said that this doesn’t pose a problem. “Our home is pluralistic,” Sa’ar said. “She respects me and I respect her.”

Geula added: “I don’t view it as a problem that my husband and I have different lifestyles. I don’t see observing Shabbos as a sacrifice, only as a pleasure. He observes and I’m respectful. We make kiddush. The children know that Abba rests on Shabbos while we go out. We also have a lot of guests.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








