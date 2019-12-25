Witnesses to Hamas Terror: UN Ambassadors Visit Southern Israel





Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, is definitely a good-will ambassador for Israel, working to show foreign diplomats the true picture of what goes on vis-à-vis Hamas in Gaza and the Jewish people’s Biblical roots to the Holy Land.

Danon recently brought dozens of United Nations ambassadors to Israel, and they visited the City of David, where they were given a tour and explanation of the area.

In addition, Danon brought UN ambassadors to southern Israel for a firsthand look at the situation following the last round of rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.

