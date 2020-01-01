Border Police Apprehend 56 Illegals Inside Green Line Israel





Border police on January 1, 2020, reported apprehending 56 illegals found inside Green Line Israel.

Authorities operating on Wednesday night in the Hebron district apprehended the 56 PA (Palestinian Authority) residents of villages in the area, were apprehended by the Metar Crossing, referring to PA residents who had succeeded in crossing into ‘Israel proper’ earlier.

Two of the suspects were repeat offenders and the work permits of eleven others were confiscated as they violated the permits.

