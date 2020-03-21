YWN CORONAVIRUS LIVE BLOG

MAKE SURE TO CHECK THIS PAGE AS UPDATES WILL BE PUBLISHED IN LIVE TIME ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC – THERE IS NO REASON TO REFRESH THIS PAGE AS UPDATES WILL APPEAR AUTOMATICALLY – PLEASE SIGN UP TO AN OFFICAL YWN WHATSAPP GROUP TO RECEIVE ALL BREAKING NEWS SENT DIRECTLY TO YOUR PHONE!
The Da’as Sofer, Rav Akiva Sofer of Pressburg ordered the following Tefilla to be printed during the Spanish Influenza of 1918
how can a seminary do that ….go home ..were shall they go ? some responsibility is expected in times like this
@NU.NU They are indeed taking responsibility. Children are being driven/flown home from Yeshivot and Seminaries around the world because currently that is the medical advice given.
@savlkanut , so why did my 3 aunts call me last night as if their kids have no place to go if they are deserted ?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that swine flu infected nearly 61 million people in the United States and caused 12,469 deaths. Worldwide, up to 575,400 people died from pandemic swine flu.
Does anyone remember any panic in US in 2009 related to swine flu?
Why is COVID-19 different???
@ IHateCommunism I wish more precautions had been taken for Swine Flu. My father died from it, and he had been in good health until then. Because of Swine Flu my children grew up without a Zeidy. Please everyone take this seriously!
“Ministry of Transport Announcement
From Tuesday, all public transport will no longer be in service. The public is invited to assess accordingly.
The Ministry of Transport has issued new directives in the fight against the Corona epidemic. The public is encouraged to limit the use of public transportation.”
Excuse my ignorance, but WHERE all public tarnspotration will no longer be in service? In what country or state or city?
To all Chachomim, comparing it to Swine Flu,
While swine flu was more lethal, corona is by far much more contagious.
From all cases so far, all people that have contacted anyone were positive…
Which means – once it starts, it will effect millions if no precautions are done.
Which means – overloading the Healthcare system..
You do the math…
Update for YWN (I don’t do whatsapp): All the libraries in NYC are closed to the public starting tomorrow; NYPL and BPL at least through the end of the month and QPL until further notice. Patrons are asked to keep borrowed books at home as of now (to avoid overloading the machines)–due dates will be extended and late fees suspended. More ebooks and audiobooks are being purchased.
Thank you to the YWN for the FANTASTIC coverage. You have shared information that can literally save lives. You have made sure important messaging can get out. What a fantastic job, and what an important job. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!
IF YOU NEED S/O TO ANSWER OMEIN TO YOUR BROCHOS, CALL R YONA, THE BROCHOS MAN FROM SATMAR LKWD 718 637 1140 , FOR WOMEN 718 812 0152
DONT MISS OUT ON A ZCHUS FOR THESE TRYING TIMES
Sechel: Is there a separate call in number for those that wish to hear an “UUUmein” rather than “Omein”