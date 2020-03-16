Chareidi Community Rallies To Aid Families Of Special Needs Kids Reeling Under Burden Of Closure Of Special Ed System





The Israeli government’s decision on Sunday to shut the doors of special education schools was not made lightly, with officials aware of the tremendous burden families would face as a result of the decision.

However, a decision was ultimately made to close the schools and was met with much criticism from various sources due to the fact that special needs classes are very small, usually less than ten members.

The Chareidi community rushed to assist families with children with special needs by “adopting” special needs children for the morning or longer to allow the parents to have a break and deal with the difficulties that every family is facing during the coronavirus crisis, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The organization “Notnim” – which assists families with special needs children in Kiryat Sefer – is leading the project.

“It’s gratifying how many families and girls are volunteering to assist the families,” a Notnim representative said.

Also, hundreds of special kosher tablets were distributed by the B’Lev Echad organization to children with special needs in quarantine as well as ill children in hospitals.

B’Lev Echad said that their supply of tablets are quickly running out and are requesting donations to purchase more tablets. Anyone interested in donating should click here:

