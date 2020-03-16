Coronavirus Patient Loses It: Violently Breaks Window & Threatens Staff





A coronavirus patient hospitalized in the Wolfson Medical Center in Tel Aviv violated his isolation on Monday afternoon and became violent and verbally abusive after being hospitalized for four days.

The patient, who was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a ski trip in Austria, violently broke the window of his room, threatened the medical staff and burst out of his isolation room, despite the staff’s pleas that violating his quarantine would endanger the public health.

The medical staff summoned the police and the patient was forced back to his room, which was a standard hospital room. He was then transferred to the newly opened isolation department in the hospital.

The patient later told Kan News: “I simply broke down. I’m a normal person and I’ve been in difficult conditions for three days without being able to leave the room. I asked to be released to home hospitalization because I live alone. Now I’m in the isolation department and the conditions here are much much better.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







