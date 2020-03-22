London: Rav Zev (Willie) Stern, Z’l, Supporter Of Torah & Yeshivos, Succumbs To The Coronavirus





Rav Zev (Willie) Stern, z’l, a renowned supporter of Torah and yeshivos and resident of the Chareidi community in London, passed away from the coronavirus on Friday at age 86.

Rav Stern’s son is currently in critical condition and is need of tefillos: Moshe Shalom Eliezer ben Shoshan Roisa (משה שלום אליעזר בן שושנה רויזא).

Rav Stern was born in Budapest in 1935 and was deported together with his family to Bergen-Belsen in 1944. The family survived and emigrated to New York in 1952.

Rav Stern moved to London after marrying his wife, a London native, and became a prominent property developer and an eminent supporter of Torah and yeshivos.

Fraida Feldman, a’h, 97, another member of the Chareidi community in London also passed away on Friday from the coronavirus.

Several other residents of the communities of Stamford Hill and Golders Green in London are ill with the coronavirus and are in need of rachamei Shamayim.

