Israel: Sha’arei Tzedek Preemie Not Sick With The Coronavirus After All





A two-month-old preemie in Sha’arei Tzedek hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday had been misdiagnosed, a Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital spokesperson stated on Tuesday.

Three additional tests were carried out, two by the Sha’arei Tzedek laboratory and one by the Health Ministry’s main laboratory in Tel Hashomer, and they all returned negative.

Unfortunately, the baby is still in serious condition due to complications stemming from its early birth.

All the other preemies in Sha’arei Tzedek’s NICU unit were tested and fortunately, they all came back negative.

Sha’arei Tzedek hospital is now in discussion with the Health Ministry regarding the NICU unit medical staff members who had been sent to self-quarantine following the baby’s diagnosis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








