3 Dead, Almost 2,000 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 In Israel





3 people have died in Israel due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Two people died on Tuesday, joining Arie Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who passed away on Friday due to complications with the virus.

The second person to have died of the virus has been identified as Malka Keva, a 67-year-old woman who lived in Bat Yam. She died in Wolfson Hospital in Holon and was survived by her husband and children. Many of her close family members have also been diagnosed with the virus. Malka left behind three children and seven grandchildren.

The third patient to die from the virus was an 87-year-old man who passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. His name has not yet been publicized. He passed away due to a severe and rapid decline in his condition on Tuesday. He had been suffering from severe respiratory problems as a result of the virus. Like the other patients before him, he had numerous previously existing medical conditions including diabetes and a recent stroke.

In a dramatic spike in the number of people who have been confirmed to be carriers of the virus, the Israeli Health Ministry announced that 1,930 people are now confirmed to be carriers of the virus. That is a jump of more than 448 people who have been confirmed to be carriers since yesterday. One of the reasons for such a high jump is that Israel is finally managing to significantly increase the amount of testing it does. While the number of daily tests conducted in Israel is still a far cry from the intended goal of between 5,000-6,000 tests per day, the system did manage to test some 3,743 people over the last 24 hours.

The slow testing process, as well as the long time it takes to receive results, as well as individuals not listening to the regulations regarding staying at home, have resulted in the rise in numbers of confirmed cases.

