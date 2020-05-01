Rosh Ha’Ayin Man Shot and Killed After Stabbing Police Officer





A police officer shot and killed a man in Rosh Ha’Ayin who was waving a knife and making threats on the street. The man’s parents had called the police and asked for help. An officer arrived and attempted to disarm the man and calm him down. However, the man stabbed the officer in the leg and continued to threaten him. The officer shot the knife-wielding man, a shot that proved to be fatal a few hours later.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon on Hamaharits Street in Rosh Ha’Ayin and was documented by security cameras in the area. The man attacked the officer who opened fire in an effort to protect himself.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yoav Shemaryahu who was one of the first responders on the scene said: “Together with other EMS personnel who arrived at the scene I treated a man in his 30s who had suffered a gunshot wound. We performed CPR on the man at the scene and he was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah while still undergoing CPR.”

Magen David Adom paramedic Sagi Abramov said: “When I arrived at the scene, I saw an injured man lying on the floor unconscious. We performed initial medical checks in the field and got him onto a mobile intensive care ambulance in order to rush him to the hospital as fast as possible. He was undergoing CPR when we transported him. People who were at the scene brought us to another injured person, a man who was 28-years-old. He was conscious and lightly injured. He was transported to the hospital as well.”

The video shows the officer firing a significant number of shots at the assailant. He even refilled his cartridge with the intention of continuing to fire. However, the man’s parents arrived and prevented him from continuing to fire on their son.

A spokesperson for the Police said: “The officer was attacked by a suspect with a knife who stabbed the officer in his leg. The officer was lightly injured. The officer shot at the suspect and ended the threat. The suspect is in critical condition. The officer acted as per expectations in the face of a clear and present danger this life.”

Earlier, it was reported that Internal Affairs had opened an investigation into the incident.

