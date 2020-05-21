Miracle In Modi’in Illit – Viper Found In Talmud Torah Classroom – None Hurt





Early Wednesday morning, just before students entered their classroom in the Barkfeld Talmud Torah in Modi’in Illit, a Viper was found inside one of the classrooms. The viper, which was 1.5 meters (4.5 feet) long, was found by the Rebbe.

The snake had entered the classroom after the long break from studies caused by the Cvid-19 Coronavirus and shocked the Rebbe.

The Rebbe called city services of Modi’in Illit and within minutes a snake trapper rushed to the Talmud Torah. With a level of expertise that surprised the witnesses, the snake trapper caught the deadly reptile and placed him inside a large garbage bin where he would not be able to do anyone any harm.

Due to the current heatwave, large snakes, many of them highly poisonous such as the Palestinian viper, have begun to encroach into residential areas and have startled residents across Israel. Among the many locations that the snakes have been reported include numerous neighborhoods in Yerushalayim, Modi’in, Modi’in Illit, Efrat, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, and others. These snakes are usually found in shady locations where people haven’t been in a while.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








