Tragedy in Afula: Three-Year-Old Girl Found Next To Body of Her Mother

A three-year-old girl was found inside her apartment next to the body of her mother, three days after her mother passed away.

From the details that were made known as of now in the media, the woman was a single mother whose husband died of a severe illness ten months ago. A relative of the mother was not able to contact her after a few days. She called the daycare which the girl attends to see if she had come to the daycare. When she received a negative response, the relative got the security head of the city involved.

The Chief Security Officer arrived at the apartment, and after no one responded, he called the Fire Department and the police who broke into the apartment and found the young girl inside. In a separate room, they found the body of the mother. The girl was in shock. She had not eaten and had no clothing on.

The young girl was taking for a full medical exam, where it was found that she was in good physical condition. She was given to social services with whom she had already been involve prior to the traumatic incident.

