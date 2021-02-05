Chareidi Parties Submit Their Lists For the 24th Knesset

The Charedi parties of Shas and UTJ submitted their official party lists for the 24th Knesset on Thursday, and for the first time in a long time, both parties made some changes to their lists.

Shas put some new people in realistic spots for the first time in a while. Their list is as follows: 1: Aryeh Deri, 2 Yaakov Mergi, 3 Yoav Ben Tzur, 4 Michael Michaeli, 5 newly appointed Chaim Bitton, 6 Moshe Arbel, 7 Yinon Azoulai, 8 Moshe Abutbul, 9 Uriel Bosso, 10 Yossi Taib. In the 11th and 12th spots two other new candidates were put in: Avraham Betzalel and Natti Haik respectively. Ere Malul was placed in the 13th spot.

Yahadut Hatorah (UTJ) also made a major change as the Ashkenazi party saw a dramatic change when the Vizhnitz representative Yaakov Tessler was replaced by a representative of the Belzer Chassidim in Yisroel Eichler who was bumped up two spaces to a more realistic position.

The UTJ list is as follows: 1 Moshe Gafni, 2 Yaakov Litzman, 3 Uri Maklev, 4 Meri Porush, 5 Yaakov Asher, 6 Yisroel Eichler, 7 Yaakov Pindrus, 8 Yaakov Tessler, 9 Eliyahu Baruchi, 10 Moshe Shimon Roth who is a representative of the Sanzer Chassidim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)