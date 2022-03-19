HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein: “Oiy! Oiy! What Hasmada, What Bekiyus!”

When HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was informed about the petira of HGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, zt’l, on Erev Shabbos, he was silent for several long moments while sighing deeply, ‘oiy, oiy.”

HaRav Edelstein then said: “How many zechuyos he had, so many zechuyos of hasmada. What hasmada – he would walk in the street and he had no idea what the name of the street was. He didn’t know! He didn’t look! He was careful and he didn’t look at anything except for Torah.”

“Even when he traveled, he was always with a Gemara, with such unbelievable bekiyus. He was also a ba’al mofsim.”

