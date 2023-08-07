University Professor: “They Defame Israel & Then Yell There’s No Funds”





The members of the National Council for Research and Civil Development and heads of Israeli universities recently “warned” that the government’s advancement of its judicial reform plan will harm academic research.

Prof. Asher Yahalom from Ariel University countered that the research bodies themselves are the ones harming academic research.

In an interview with Radio 103FM, he said: “It reminds me of the story of a man who started a fire and then began screaming ‘Help! Fire!’ These people are ruining our international relations, defaming the country and then they shout that there aren’t any donations and people don’t want to invest in Israel. Of course, they don’t. They disparage their own merchandise, slander their country, and harm the economy and foreign relations and then they come with complaints to the prime minister?”

“The money [for research] goes to places where there’s potential for profit. I’m staggering under the weight of invitations to international conferences. I recently returned from a conference in Greece. There is no such problem.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)