JEW-HATER RASHIDA: Tlaib Attends, Addresses Anti-Semitic, Anti-Israel “Art Show”





It has been revealed that notoriously anti-Israel Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke recently at an art exhibit in Detroit. But this was no ordinary art exhibit: sponsored by The Handala Coalition, a group advocating for Palestinian causes, showcased provocative anti-Israel artwork.

Unlike traditional artistic styles, the exhibited works stood out for their boldness and political undertones. One striking piece depicted a black-and-white drawing of a teenage girl with a half-smile, accompanied by the controversial protest chant “From the river to the sea” at the top and “Palestine will be free” at the bottom. Another image captured a young woman wearing a black hijab, gripping a glue gun as if it were a weapon, positioned against a red-gray-and-black stylized illustration of an individual holding a rifle. The caption “power to freedom fighters” was emblazoned above, flanked by a strand of barbed wire.

A banner showcasing oranges and watermelons featured the capitalized proclamation: “Free our martyrs/Free them all/Zionism will fail!” Meanwhile, another poster used imagery of a pig with bloody fangs, associating law authorities with this symbol, along with an intersectionality theme.

The Handala Coalition, the organization behind the event, honored individuals with artworks, including Khader Adnan, a 45-year-old Palestinian imprisoned for terror-related offenses in Israel. Adnan’s died on May 2nd following an 86-day hunger strike. Before his death, Adnan made statements endorsing violence, asking who among his followers would be the next to carry out acts of terror.

Tlaib has long faced criticism for her past antisemitic and anti-Israel remarks. Her presence at the exhibit raised eyebrows, particularly considering her proximity to pieces that were practically openly supporting terrorist ideologies.

The art exhibit took place shortly after a contentious House resolution where Tlaib attempted to link her efforts to the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2018, which is named after Elisha Wiesel’s father. The resolution involved acknowledging the “ongoing nakba and Palestine refugees rights.” Elisha Wiesel, in response, expressed his strong disapproval of Tlaib’s attempt to use his father’s legacy in such a manner, labeling her actions as “vile accusations.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)