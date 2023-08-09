COOPERATING WITNESS? Mark Meadows’ Silence Sparks Speculation He’s Turned On Trump





Chris Christie definitively asserted in a Monday interview that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for Donald Trump is a cooperating witness against Donald Trump, based on his behavior.

As Trump faces legal challenges in two federal cases, speculation has been rife about Meadows’ potential involvement. The former chief of staff has maintained a relatively low profile amidst his former boss’s legal battles.

Observers have pointed out that Meadows, a key figure within Trump’s inner circle following the election, is conspicuously absent from the most recent indictment. Many have speculated that this absence could be indicative of Meadows cooperating with prosecutors.

When asked by Anderson Cooper if he believes Mark Meadows will be called to testify as a government witness, Christie replied, “Oh, I’ve said all along I think Mark Meadows is already a cooperating witness.” He elaborated, highlighting what he saw as signs of cooperation, such as Meadows’ attempts to evade the press by rushing into coffee shops.

Christie and Cooper delved further into the topic, discussing Meadows’ limited references in the indictment and the potential significance of his testimony. The former governor suggested that Meadows’ testimony could hold substantial weight due to his constant presence alongside Trump during crucial times. Meadows’ involvement in various matters, including significant conversations and meetings, makes him a key potential witness, according to Christie.

Addressing Meadows’ role as a hands-on chief of staff, Christie emphasized his extensive participation in various aspects of Trump’s administration. The former governor cited the hundreds of text messages that Meadows handed over to the special counsel during their investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)