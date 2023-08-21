HORROR IN MANHATTAN: 7 Injured After Vehicle Plows Through Crowd, Driver Arrested After Crash In Queens





In a shocking incident that unfolded late Sunday night, a driver careened into a crowd of pedestrians in Midtown, leaving seven people injured and prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the motive behind the disturbing incident.

The incident occurred when a 29-year-old woman from New Jersey, traveling eastbound on West 36th Street, allegedly disregarded a red light, resulting in a collision with the unsuspecting pedestrians. The collision left six of the victims with leg injuries, cuts, and various other wounds, necessitating their immediate transfer to Bellevue Hospital. One victim was in critical condition. One individual, remarkably, declined medical treatment.

Disturbing footage captured by a cell phone camera depicts the aftermath of the crash, revealing victims bleeding on the sidewalk and personal belongings strewn haphazardly across the scene.

Authorities told YWN that the victims, all believed to be adults, are anticipated to recover from their injuries. Despite the grim circumstances, officials are relieved that the individuals are likely to survive this traumatic event.

Shockingly, the driver responsible for the collision did not stop at the scene. Following the incident, she proceeded to pilot her Honda Accord through the Midtown Tunnel, heading into Queens. The dangerous escapade came to a halt after the driver was involved in another collision, this time involving three other vehicles on the Long Island Expressway, just east of 188th Street.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene of the subsequent crash and transported the driver to North Shore University Hospital for assessment. While authorities are scrutinizing the possibility of any underlying mental health issues, preliminary investigations suggest that intoxication was not a contributing factor.

She was taken into custody.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)