BIDEN: “I Saw Data From The Pentagon, Israel Did Not Strike Hospital” [VIDEO]

President Biden told reporters he had seen data from the Pentagon to suggest Israel was not behind the explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead, The Hill reported.
“The data I was shown by my Defense Department,” Biden said.
President Biden told reporters he had seen data from the Pentagon to suggest Israel was not behind the explosion at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead, The Hill reported.
“The data I was shown by my Defense Department,” Biden said.
Even if there was a 100% uncontrovertable photo of a Hamas or IJ rocket coming down on the hospital and fragments on the ground showing it was a local piece of ordinance, there will still be those blaming Israel or claiming that Israeli agents were behind the attack. The biggest danger now is this procrastination in responding with a ground invasion (if that is the plan) or otherwise stop the hemorrhaging in political support for the Israeli response.
Strange that the DOD and CIA analysts are privately undercutting his seemingly conclusive comments by saying the findings of Hamas/IJ responsibility are “preliminary” and that investigation is still ongoing. U.S. credibility is really important to both EY and our own strategic interests.
Why can’t the white male, Chris Wray, send in his FBI hitmen to “investigate” this horrific crime?! Is Shireen Abu Akleh more important than poor downtrodden Palestinian children?! Why hasn’t democrat Kirsten Gillabrand commented on this all important story?