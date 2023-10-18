JUST IN: Israel Says No Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Until All Hostages Are Returned

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declared that due to the “significant and crucial” support from the United States and in response to the request from US President Joe Biden to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza, Israel’s war cabinet has made the following decisions:
1. Israel will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our captives are not returned.
2. Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand.
3. In light of President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or which is evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas. Any supplies that reach Hamas – will be prevented.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Way to go, Bibi. DON’T back down on this, no matter what braindead Brandon says. We can do this without that rachmanus.
Idiots! Who cares if Israel doesn’t allow aid through their crossings if they are allowing it through Eqypts cross due do Bidens wishes?
Whoever wrote this headline should read the article first. Fake news of the highest order.
This is a pathetic attempt but Israeli government to hide the fact that they’re folding like a cheap chair.
I hope this is true because humanitarian aid when it comes to the Yishmaelistans YMSH is equal to restocking supplies and if the fools in Israel had a half a brain in their head, they would say absolutely not!
Some backbone for a change! Let’s see how long that lasts! If only, if only!
Gaza Hospital Khan Younis just got fuel I watched the fuel truck pull up on live feed of Gaza
The Egyptians are no lovers of the Palestinians. They won’t allow too much aid in and they announced that they won’t allow entry to their country of any Gaza refugees.
But they caved in, as we all expected!
Point 1 contradicts point 3. Are they allowing humanitarian aid or not, before they free the hostages?
Biden giving $100million to Gaza! Why! They’ve been given billions in recent years. Where is their slush fund?