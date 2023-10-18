JUST IN: Israel Says No Humanitarian Aid To Gaza Until All Hostages Are Returned





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has declared that due to the “significant and crucial” support from the United States and in response to the request from US President Joe Biden to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance to Gaza, Israel’s war cabinet has made the following decisions:

1. Israel will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our captives are not returned.

2. Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand.

3. In light of President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or which is evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas. Any supplies that reach Hamas – will be prevented.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)