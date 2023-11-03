WATCH: As Ground Op Continues, IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander In The Gaza Strip





The IDF spokesperson on Friday morning said that the commander of the Hamas Sabra-Tel al-Hawa battalion, Mustafa Dalloul, was eliminated in an airstrike overnight Thursday.

Dalloul played a vital role in directing the battle against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war.

Also overnight Thursday, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas terror sites in the Strip and eliminated terrorists. Simultantely, Israeli Navy soldiers, directed by Nachal ground forces, struck a number of buildings where anti-tank missile launch positions were located and destroyed them.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)