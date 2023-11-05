SHAMEFUL: Obama Points Finger At Israel Over Hamas Massacre





In a recent episode of the Pod Save America podcast, former President Barack Obama offered his twisted perspective on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, claimkng that “Nobody’s hands are clean.”

“[I]f you want to solve the problem, then, you have to take in the whole truth,” Obama said. “I look at this and I think back, ‘What could I have done during my presidency, to move this forward?’ as hard as I tried. I’ve got the scars to prove it.”

While condemning the actions of Hamas, Obama did not shy away from taking the side of Palestinians.

“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable,” he declared.

“All of this is taking place against the backdrop of decades of failure to achieve a durable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Obama said. “One that is based on genuine security for Israel, a recognition of its right to exist, and a peace that is based on an end of the occupation and the creation of a viable state and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)