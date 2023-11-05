SHAMEFUL: Obama Points Finger At Israel Over Hamas Massacre

In a recent episode of the Pod Save America podcast, former President Barack Obama offered his twisted perspective on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, claimkng that “Nobody’s hands are clean.”
“[I]f you want to solve the problem, then, you have to take in the whole truth,” Obama said. “I look at this and I think back, ‘What could I have done during my presidency, to move this forward?’ as hard as I tried. I’ve got the scars to prove it.”
While condemning the actions of Hamas, Obama did not shy away from taking the side of Palestinians.
“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable,” he declared.
“All of this is taking place against the backdrop of decades of failure to achieve a durable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians,” Obama said. “One that is based on genuine security for Israel, a recognition of its right to exist, and a peace that is based on an end of the occupation and the creation of a viable state and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
There’s your boy democrats
Why do we care what this has-been has to say?
It’s worse than shameful. Please remove the video. It’s concerning that people will listen to this.
What is wrong with this? Yea, Hamas is a group of degenerate, sadistic, and antisemitic animals and they absolutely have to be destroyed, but even if you take all the antisemitism out of it, there are still millions of not-very-happy Palestinians who lost their family homes and feel marginalized. Are we really going to just keep ignoring there is a problem here?
Here is a Truth Obama forgot to mention: Hamas does not want to sit down for a discussion of peace talks; their goal is to obliterate Israel, not to free Palestine. What they did is beyond peace talks. Hamas must be wiped out, then we can sit down and listen to everyone’s ‘truths’
Obama is an almost human drech.
He is Gog himself according to the Mekubal of Melila and grand scholar of Qom, Don itshak benhamou
What a piece of trash this guy is. He sure does have the “scars” from his meddling in Israeli elections. Remember that? He sent operatives to Israel in an attempt to keep Bibi from winning.
And there you have it the true face of the false American friend
Get ready for Biden to backstab Israel right after next years election maybe even before if it costs him too many votes
By the way is Schumer still a senator (crickets)
of course it will be always be the jews will be blamed 4 whatever happens all over the world just take the easy way right
Editor, can’t we leave this virulent anti semite out of our lives? He’s useless and thankfully he’s out of the White House today and carries no office, although, regrettably, he is a formidable force in the Biden White House. Can we just not cover him?
Is anyone surprised? That’s him. I’m only surprised he’s showing his bias while he’s still controlling Biden. This could cost them even more serious Jewish votes. Never underestimate Obama’s arrogance
Barak HUSSEIN Obama!!!! Say nothing more
I’m glad this disgusting figure said these outrageous words, this will definitely move Trump closer to re-election. Trump may be Insane but he was at least treating Israel in a fantastic way. He wouldn’t of pushed them to allow water and other humanitarian aid in the North of the Gaza strip.
Just remember under who’s watch the whole middle east was on fire – costing hundreds of thousands of “innocent civilian lives” (i.e. apology tour…i.e. Iran deal…), and now all over again under his old rusty buddy, boy are his hands dirty, what a crooked ideolog with a bunch of empty words.
I listened very carefully to his speech. He was not pointing a finger at Israel. He said that Israel is in part to blame a little, but when you say pointing a finger, pointing a finger means that Israel is 95% to blame and he did not say that.
It is really unfortunate that he did not put all the blame on hamas.
A non-Jew is a non-Jew.
He definitely spoke better than the big chief in the UN.
The term ‘occupation’ is so infuriating! How dare Obama suggest that Israel is occupying another people’s land? They are in their G-d given land. They even gave part of their land for the benefit of the Palestinians. And this is their gratitude….