WATCH: JUST ANOTHER DAY IN LONDON: “US, Israel Are Terrorists; Hamas Are Freedom Fighters”





The UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization posted a video of the pro-Palestinian protests that took place in London on Shabbos for the fourth week in a row.

CAA wrote: “Another Saturday in London. This was the fourth week straight. Everything in this video was filmed today. We do not want intifada on our streets, especially not next week on Armistice Day. Enough is enough. Ban these marches under section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986. Write to your MP now: https://antisemitism.org/writetomymp.”

The video clearly documents the fact that the UK police [who are largely unarmed] are powerless over the hordes of Muslims in the UK, with a police officer admitting on camera that “there’s just way more of them than there is of us.”

UK journalist Andrew Neil stated on Twitter on Motzei Shabbos: “Calls for a violent uprising against Israel and antisemitic placards featured in central London pro-Palestinian protests yet again today. Woman in Trafalgar Square with a placard showing an image of the Star of David being thrown into a dustbin. Slogan: ‘Let’s keep the world clean.’ Demonstrators were allowed to take over nearby Charing Cross station, shouting “River to the Sea”, a destruction-of-Israel chant. A banner depicted a swastika and Israeli flag with the caption: ‘If I don’t steal it somebody else is going to steal it — Israeli proverb.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)