NETANYAHU SAYS IT AGAIN: No Ceasefire Without Return Of Hostages





Today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the Ramon Air Force Base, where he engaged with aircrew combat personnel and ground crew personnel. The visit served as an opportunity to gain insights into the ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, specifically focusing on the air attacks and crucial close support provided to ground forces currently operating in the region. The base commander, Col. G, commenced the visit by delivering a comprehensive briefing to Prime Minister Netanyahu on the squadron’s activities and the pivotal role played by combat helicopters.

During the briefing, the base commander underscored the high level of cooperation and the close ties that exist between air units and the ground forces, emphasizing the seamless coordination between them.

Prime Minister Netanyahu subsequently engaged in discussions with aircrews who have been actively involved in the ongoing conflict. He received detailed briefings on the deployment and operation of F-16I fighter jets, gaining insights into the critical role they play in the current military operations.

Additionally, Prime Minister Netanyahu interacted with the technical crews responsible for maintaining and arming the aircraft, gaining a firsthand understanding of the behind-the-scenes efforts that enable the air force to carry out its missions effectively.

In a message delivered during his visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to the dedicated personnel of the Israeli Air Force. He highlighted the strength of their resolve, particularly in the face of adversity, and how their actions have confounded the expectations of Israel’s adversaries.

“I thank you. Our enemies misjudged us. They thought that on the crucial day we would not report. We reported together, and now we are fighting shoulder-to-shoulder,” Prime Minister Netanyahu stated emphatically.

He went on to make a firm declaration regarding the ongoing conflict, stating, “I also want you to know that there is one thing we will not do: There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon. We say this to our friends and to our enemies. We will simply continue until we defeat them. We have no alternative. I think that we all understand this today.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu concluded his message with a resounding commitment to unity and perseverance: “The entire nation is united and relies on you, appreciates what you are doing, and believes in you. We will continue together until victory.”

The visit to the Ramon Air Force Base also featured the participation of the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, and the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)