NOW IN ARGENTINA: Jewish Building Marked With Magen Dovid Symbols





The head of the Jewish community in Argentina warned that “this is just the beginning” after a Magen Dovid symbol was sprayed onto a residential building in Buenos Aires last week, The Algemeiner reported.

The incident occurred in the South American country after similar incidents occurred to Jewish homes and businesses in Berlin and Paris.

“This is not graffiti, it is a crime, and in Argentina being antisemitic is a crime,” said Jorge Knoblovitz, the president of the Jewish community’s umbrella organization DAIA.

“If someone is capable of painting a building where a Jew lives, as happened during the Holocaust, I consider that to be very serious.”

A report was filed about the incident to the Buenos Aires Anti-Terrorism Division.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only anti-Semitic incident that has occurred in Argentina since October 7. A window was smashed at the Martin Buber Jewish School in Buenos Aires three weeks ago and about a week ago, police arrested a man who threatened to attack Jewish schools.

Jewish schools have stopped requiring their students to wear school uniforms since they identify the students as Jewish.

In the French city of Lyon, a Jewish woman was stabbed in an attempted murder attempt on Shabbos and a swastika was sprayed on her door, which had a mezuzah on its doorpost.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)