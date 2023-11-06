TERROR IN ISRAEL: Police Officer From U.S. Murdered In Stabbing Attack In Jerusalem





Two Border Police officers were injured on Monday morning in a stabbing attack near Sha’ar HaPrachim in the Old City of Jerusalem next to the Shalem police station.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by other officers.

Sadly, it was released for publication late Monday afternoon that Border Police Officer Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, H’yd, 20, passed away from her wounds. Hashem Yikom Damah. She is a lone soldier who moved to Israel from the United States in 2021 and joined the Border Police as part of her military service. Prior to October 7th, her home was in Kibbutz Sa’ad in the Gaza Strip.

She was the 59th police officer to fall in the line of duty since October 7th.

MDA paramedic Nadav Taib said, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw an unconscious young woman in her 20s and a 20-year-old man on his feet. We immediately began medical treatment and evacuated them to the nearby Har Hatzofim Hospital, where the young woman’s condition is critical and the young man’s condition is light.”

A large number of security forces arrived at the scene following the incident and the gates to the Old City were sealed.

