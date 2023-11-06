DEATH TOLL RISES TO 31: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier Shahar Cohen Mivtach HY”D





The IDF on Sunday announced the death of Staff Sgt. Shahar Cohen Mivtach, a 22-year-old soldier from Karmiel serving in the 401st Battalion of the Armored Corps.

He tragically lost his life during combat in northern Gaza, as reported by the military.

The total number of soldiers killed since the start of the IDF’s ground incursion into Gaza is 31.

– Sgt. Yonatan Maimon, H’yd, of Ofakim

– Maj. Yehuda Natan Cohen, of Shadmot Mechola

– Master Sgt. Lior Arazi, of Givat Chaim-Ichud.

– Staff Sgt. Yonadav Raz Levenstein, of Ma’ale Adumim.

– Staff Sgt. Gilad Nechemia Nitzan, of Shilo.

– Sgt. First Class (res.) Yedidya Eliyahu, of Karnei Shomron.

– Staff Sergeant Itai Sa’adon, of Har Halutz.

– Captain Beni Wais, of Haifa.

– Major (res.) Uriah Mash, of Telamon.

– Major (res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand, of Jerusalem.

– Maj. Gen. Gil Pishitz HY”D.

– Yair Nifousy HY”D from Adi.

– Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, of Druze village of Yanuh-Jat

– Lieutenant (res.) Yuval Zilber, H’yd, of Ramat Gan,

– Sgt. First Class Shalev Zion Sharabi, of Matna Omer

– Staff Sergeant Roei Wolf of Ramat Gan

– Staff Sergeant Lavi Lipschitz of Modiin

– Staff Sgt. Itai Yehuda, HY’d, of Rishon L’Tzion

– Staff Sgt. Shay Arvas, H’yd, of Holon.

– 2nd Lt. Pedayah Mark, H’yd, from the yishuv of Otniel in the Shomron

– 2nd Lt. Roi Sargosti, H’yd of Ramat Hanegev

– Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem

– Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur

– Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne

– Staff Sgt. Hallel Solomon, 20, from Dimona

– Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit

– Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili

– Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv

– Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya

– Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

The total number of soldiers killed since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7th is now 347.

Hashem Yinkom Damam…

