TRAGEDY IN LOS ANGELES: Jewish Man Killed In Vicious Assault At Palestinian Protest

Los Angeles witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when a 65-year-old Jewish man, Paul Kessler, died from injuries sustained during an altercation at a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday, the Los Angeles Scoop is reporting.
Sources tell YWN that Kessler was waving an Iaraeli flag near a demonstration on Westlake Blvd In Ventura County, when an individual participating in the pro-Palestinian protest allegedly struck him in the face with a megaphone. The force of the blow caused him to fall to the ground, resulting in a severe head injury.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood, while a woman carrying a sign that read “free Palestine” attempted to provide assistance. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Sadly, Mr. Kessler was Niftar on Monday due to the injuries he had suffered. Misaskim Los Angeles was working on Kavod Hames.
In response to the incident, the Ventura Sheriff Department swiftly arrived at the scene and began interviewing eyewitnesses. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.
Efforts to contact the Sheriff Department for further details have, thus far, remained unanswered.
THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE LOS ANGELES SCOOP STATUS
CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LOS ANGELES SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LOS ANGELES NEWS IN LIVE TIME
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
“However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.
Efforts to contact the Sheriff Department for further details have, thus far, remained unanswered.”
What????!
Thank you Governor Gavin Newsom for your equivocation.
If the roles were reversed, a Jew murdering a Palestinian sympathizer, every law enforcement would be immediately involved and they would have the suspect within the hour. Ditto for Jan 6th.
cmon why in the world did he look where he was going he shouldn’t have been walking there in the first place at all and besides why was he walking alone and not with a attendant at his age the way things like the hate crimes are happening every day around the world not only in america one day it’s america next it’s a different country around the world u know are u so blind or ur burying ur head in the sand or just plain dumb enough 2 see what’s going on around u anymore just wake up from ur sleep already and see the writing written on the wall in black and white already let’s hope that moshiach will come already and the beis hamikdash rebuilt already why do i have 2 repeat myself at least 1000 times 2 u till u finally get the message
It’s very easy task, FBI should confiscate few phones and check for videos and photos, then they’ll catch the terrorist.
So many tragedies back to back. We can’t even breathe in between.
I have listened too many Shiurim or we can call them Chizuk speeches during the past several weeks since Simchas Torah. I listened to Israeli speakers, American speakers, Chasidishe Rabbonim, Litvishe Rabbonim and the list goes on (Sfardim & Ashkenazim). I really listened a lot to all types of Rabbonim. I truly respect all of them.
The message is pretty similar- Hashem wants more Achdus amongst us- Hashem wants us to daven very hard these days and if possible to try to cry to Hashem for help. Some of the Rabbonim said that we need to try to imagine that one of the captives could have been our close relative or our close friend. Let us stop for a moment and think about it that right now there are about 200 (the numbers hit close to 243) in captivity and some of them are young children.
I am adding my own thing now:
Nowadays when we go to a Simcha here in America, since we are far away from Eretz Yisroel, we can possibly forget what is going on there and we can start drinking booze, liquor -eating all kinds of delicacies, ice cream, chocolate, halva, cookies, cake, all the fancy stuff in those little glass cups and the list goes on and on-after eating 5 pounds of sugar, it is very difficult to cry to Hashem about the situation in Eretz Yisroel. I think that Hashem is watching us very closely to see what are we going to do now to try to help to improve the situation in Eretz Yisroel. I am also talking to myself.
disclaimer:
I am not here right now to try to give you Mussar-Chas VeChalila-I am not giving you Mussar-meaning that I am better than you.
שלא אחד בלבד עמד עלינו לכלותינו
I read in a Sefer a nice Vort
שלא אחד בלבד
because we are not one
עמד עלינו לכלותינו
That is what is killing us.
Again I repeat-I am also talking to myself.
“However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.”
What is wrong with you people?! Assault??? This was a murder, no less!!! This rosha MURDERED this man, and is no longer called an assault! Please Stop watering down the despicable act like all the evil journalists out there do!
That’s manslaughter or possibly murder.
Something tells me, this story is not as black and white as it sounds, because if it was then YWN would surely have called it “TERROR IN LA: JEWISH MAN KILLED IN TERROR ATTACK”…
This should not be forgiven!
Imagine if the story would be the other way, their would be RIOTS on the streets all over the country!
And CNN isn’t reporting this because it doesn’t suit the so called Islamophobia hype?
These pro-Palestinian protests are insanely violent. Which irresponsible police dept gives them permits?
The case should be tried as terror
At least the Muslim lady attempted to help, unlike her compatriot Muslim savages who killed this beloved old man for no reason.
Maybe now she will realize, after witnessing the Poor man dying in front of her, what her movement and religion REALLY stands for; killing innocent bystanders all over the world
Mr. Kessler z”l
That’s not a tragedy, he was murdered. A tragedy would had been that he fell accidentally and died.
Time to forbid any more palestinian marches anywhere on American soil, for sake of American public safety. Certainly no more palestinian marches anywhere on American soil until after all hostages have been safely released & returned to their families.
B.D.E
Sick, disturbed, evil subhumans. Of course there’s no arrests from the pathetic, useless LAPD. And don’t hold your breath – there probably won’t be.