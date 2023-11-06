TRAGEDY IN LOS ANGELES: Jewish Man Killed In Vicious Assault At Palestinian Protest





Los Angeles witnessed a tragic incident on Monday when a 65-year-old Jewish man, Paul Kessler, died from injuries sustained during an altercation at a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday, the Los Angeles Scoop is reporting.

Sources tell YWN that Kessler was waving an Iaraeli flag near a demonstration on Westlake Blvd In Ventura County, when an individual participating in the pro-Palestinian protest allegedly struck him in the face with a megaphone. The force of the blow caused him to fall to the ground, resulting in a severe head injury.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood, while a woman carrying a sign that read “free Palestine” attempted to provide assistance. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, Mr. Kessler was Niftar on Monday due to the injuries he had suffered. Misaskim Los Angeles was working on Kavod Hames.

In response to the incident, the Ventura Sheriff Department swiftly arrived at the scene and began interviewing eyewitnesses. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Efforts to contact the Sheriff Department for further details have, thus far, remained unanswered.

