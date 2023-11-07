Yeshiva Toras Chaim Gears Up for “Exceed!” Dinner; Celebrating Mesorah & Shteiging

Sponsored Content





By: L. Halevi

Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver has earned a prestigious place on the landscape of the Torah world, for its high-level learning and for producing thousands of choshuve bnei Torah over the more than 50 years of its existence.

Founded by the revered Roshei Yeshiva, Harav Yisroel M. Kagan shlita and Harav Yitzchok Wasserman Shlita, both close Talmidim of Harav Aharon Kotler Zt”l, the Yeshiva continues to thrive under their Mesorah, together with a faculty of Talmidei Chachamim who are dedicated to the personal growth of the Talmidim in an unparalleled way.

With a focus on constant growth and a strong emphasis on exceeding expectations, the Yeshiva, recently, expanded its faculty to include a roster of new chinuch superstars, including Rabbi Menachem Winer, Menahel/Eleventh Grade Rebbi, Rabbi Chaim Shneur Nussbaum, Second seder Beis Medrash Rebbi, Rabbi Yitzchok Isaac Tendler, Twelfth Grade Rebbi, and Rabbi Elisha Zeiger, High School Shoel U’maishiv who have collectively bolstered the ruach in the Yeshiva in a way that truly uplifts the entire ramah.

When one walks into the Beis Medrash, at virtually any hour of the day, and late in the evening as well, the Kol Torah that emanates from the Talmidim is palpable, and the sheer simchas haTorah that radiates from their faces is plainly evident; a true testament to the vision of the Roshei Hayeshiva and the Mesorah of Rav Aharon that they transplanted to Denver.

The bond that Yeshiva Toras Chaim (YTC) Talmidim feel with the Roshei Yeshiva and the Rebbeim is strong and unbreakable. As the alumni are fond of saying, “Once a YTC Talmid, always a YTC Talmid!”.

At this year’s dinner, which is coming up on November 14th, one of the highlights will be a tribute to the 50th anniversary and the 25th anniversary graduating classes, of 1973 and 1998, respectively.

The class of ’73 includes Aron Shimon Berkowitz, Usher David, Israel Fridman, Shlomo Friedman, Arthur Hiller, Yehuda Yosef Hirsch, Yankel Horowitz, Shlomo Jaeger, Tzvi Kaniel, Norman Kupferstein, Yosef Shalom Merlmestein, a”h, Moshe Mermelstein, Dovid Nussbaum, Nachman Ribiat, Harry Schonfeld and Fred Singer.

The class of ’98 includes Shmuel Dovid Bassman, Levi Becker, Yechiel Blech , Boruch Boudilovsky, Eliezer Kliger, Samuel Landman, Michoel Lebovics, Tzvi Medetsky, Elchonan Meister, Yehuda Aryeh Nussbaum, Yehuda Leib Nussbaum, Moshe Rubin, Avraham Scheinberg, Yehoshua Schmuckler, Shlomo Mayer Schor, Avraham Steiner and Dovid Thaler.

The Yeshiva is extremely proud of its alumni and is excited to be highlighting them at the dinner.

This year’s event – themed “EXCEED!” to celebrate the Yeshiva’s vibrant growth –is gearing up to be a totally reimagined experience that is sure to be a memorable occasion.

The Yeshiva will also pay tribute to Denver community members Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Kravitz as well as to their children, Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Kravitz. This tribute, “M’Dor L’Dor” Tribute, highlights the continuity of Torah, the primacy of transmitting our heritage the next generations, and the connection the Yeshiva has with many families in the community. Isaac Kravitz, himself a Yeshiva Toras Chaim graduate, is also a proud parent of a current student, Gavriel, a Toras Chaim tenth grader.





The “Parents of the Year” at this year’s event are Rabbi and Mrs. Efraim Cunningham. The Cunninghams have a very close connection with the Yeshiva and are the kind of parents that every school aspires to have. They chose Toras Chaim for their son, not just because it was local, but because the dedication of the staff is unparalleled and the caliber of graduates produced by Yeshiva Toras Chaim is exemplary.

The Yeshiva is establishing the Boruch Baxman Diamond Scholarship Fund. Mr. Baxman, z”l, was well known in the Denver community and beyond, both for his involvement in the world of diamonds, as well as for his involvement – and deep affection- for the world of Torah education. He had a deep passion for supporting those who toiled in Torah study and supported them in as many ways as he could.

This scholarship fund will perpetuate Boruch’s legacy by providing financial support to needy students, assisting them to excel in their studies and accomplish great things for their future and the future of the Jewish people.

Many attendees from Denver and beyond are expected to participate in this year’s event, to show solidarity to the Yeshiva, its faculty, the honorees and the students. In addition, there will be a special Tefillah & Achdus segment dedicated to the Yidden in Eretz Yisroel, expressing solidarity with our nation under fire.

For more information about the online campaign and event please visit www.ytcdenver.org, email [email protected] or call 303-629-8200.