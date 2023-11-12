London Police Escort Jews Home From Shul Amid Pro-Hamas Protests





The Metropolitan Police in London opened an investigation after pro-Hamas “protesters” returning from an anti-Israel protest harassed Jewish families leaving shul on Shabbos.

Disturbing footage posted on Twitter showed men holding green flares, waving Palestinian flags and shouting from cars outside a shul in north London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism organization wrote: “Since the Jewish Sabbath ended, we have been receiving information from across the Jewish community.

“We are aware of Jewish families being targeted on their way out of synagogue and have received reports of police having to escort congregants away in groups for their own safety.

“The placards today bore slogans and imagery that would not have looked out of place in Nazi Germany.

“Islamist extremists, the far-left and the far-right were out on the streets, all on one day. What a day to be a Jew in London.”

About an estimated 300,000 people participated in the “National March for Palestine” in London on Shabbos, with some protesters holding antisemitic signs, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and glorifying Hamas.

Dear @metpoliceuk, Greetings! We wish to bring to your attention a concerning recording from yesterday in London, where an individual advocated for the slaughter of Jews, reminiscent of Hitler. We eagerly await information on his arrest. Should such individuals still roam… pic.twitter.com/KIZe3Q4axR — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) November 12, 2023

We are aware of the videos filmed in Waterloo and Victoria stations yesterday which show unacceptable abuse including anti-Semitic language, as well as threatening behaviour. The railway network, including stations, is policed by @BTP. We have spoken with our BTP colleagues and… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 12, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)