London Police Escort Jews Home From Shul Amid Pro-Hamas Protests

The Metropolitan Police in London are investigating the people in this photo in relation to a hate crime that took place on Shabbos.

The Metropolitan Police in London opened an investigation after pro-Hamas “protesters” returning from an anti-Israel protest harassed Jewish families leaving shul on Shabbos.

Disturbing footage posted on Twitter showed men holding green flares, waving Palestinian flags and shouting from cars outside a shul in north London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism organization wrote: “Since the Jewish Sabbath ended, we have been receiving information from across the Jewish community.

“We are aware of Jewish families being targeted on their way out of synagogue and have received reports of police having to escort congregants away in groups for their own safety.

“The placards today bore slogans and imagery that would not have looked out of place in Nazi Germany.

“Islamist extremists, the far-left and the far-right were out on the streets, all on one day. What a day to be a Jew in London.”

About an estimated 300,000 people participated in the “National March for Palestine” in London on Shabbos, with some protesters holding antisemitic signs, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and glorifying Hamas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)