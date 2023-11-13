MURDERED BY HEZBOLLAH: 3rd Israeli Civilian Killed On Northern Border Since Oct. 7





The IDF released for publication on Monday that an Israeli civilian was killed on Sunday after Hezbollah launched an anti-tank guided missile at the Dovev moshav in northern Israel.

He is the third Israeli civilian to be killed by Hezbollah fire since the start of the war.

Following the announcement, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) said that the slain Israeli, Shalom Aboudi, H’yd, was one of its employees.

Aboudi, z’l, 56, a resident of Tiveria, was married and a father of two. He worked for the IEC for 34 years, maintaining the electrical supply network in northern Israel.

There were 13 other civilians wounded in the attack, including a number of IEC workers who were in the area repairing power lines damaged in previous Hezbollah attacks. Seven IDF soldiers were also injured by Hezbollah fire on Sunday.

On Monday, Hezbollah terrorists launched two anti-tank missiles at Israel and fired 18 mortars. Two Israelis were wounded.

