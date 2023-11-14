Residents Of Kibbutz Begin To Return After Hamas Attack





Residents of Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel have started to return to pick up what remains of their belongings.

The kibbutz was one of more than 20 towns and villages that were attacked on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists.

Ayelet Katzir’s husband, David Kachko Katzir, was killed by Hamas during the raid.

“I came here to pick plants from my garden and some things that he liked, like he had a special mug, some of his clothes,” she said. “I’m very glad that I came here but it’s so difficult. It’s very difficult.”

Before the attack, the kibbutz was a modestly prosperous place with a school, a shul and a population of more than 700.

