Israel Revises October 7th Death Toll From 1,400 To 1,200





An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced recently that the death toll from the October 7th Hamas assault on Israel has been revised from about 1,400 to about 1,200.

The reason for the revision was not provided.

The grueling identification process of the victims is still ongoing, over a month after the attack, due to the fact that many victims were burned beyond recognition or mutilated. Others were murdered on the way to Gaza after being abducted and their bodies weren’t found until days or weeks later.

Many of the victims murdered at the music festival were also burned beyond recognition and IDF reservists and volunteers have been searching the ground for any clues, including bones, that could help identify victims. Five bodies were recently identified.

Ynet reported that two men, Liel Yifrach and Ratev El Khian, came with metal detectors and located the personal belongings of victims, including jewelry, glasses, and cell phones.

“Unfortunately we found places where bodies had been burned beyond recognition, but with the help of metal detectors, we were able to determine that they were human remains,” Yifrach said.

“We deliver our findings to the police unit tasked with the identification of victims. It is hard work that takes long hours.”

“If our efforts can provide families with answers and remove doubt, then we have done our job. We found many personal items and know who they belong to but can reveal the information only after the families are notified.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)