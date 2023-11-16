HY”D: IDF RECOVERS BODY OF HOSTAGE FROM SHIFA HOSPITAL IN GAZA





The IDF has discovered the body of Yehudis Weiss HY”D, a resident of Be’eri and cancer patient who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 and subsequently murdered in cold blood, in a building near the recently captured Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The IDF said she was recovered by troops from the 7th Armored Brigade’s 603rd Battalion. Found in the same building were military equipment, including Kalashnikov rifles and rocket-propelled grenades.

Weiss was taken captive by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. Her husband, Shmulik Weiss HY”D, was found murdered in the safe room.

“The mission before us is to locate the missing and return the abducted home,” the IDF said in its statement announcing the awful discovery. “The IDF works closely and in full coordination with the relevant national and security bodies to achieve this, and we will not let up until they are all home.”

