NEIS: JERUSALEM MASSACRE FOILED: Terrorists Armed With Rifles, Axes, Fake IDF Uniforms & Hundreds Of Bullets





The three terrorists who wounded four at a checkpoint on the tunnel road linking the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem on Thursday morning intended to carry out a much larger terror attack in Jerusalem but gave up their plans when their car was stopped at the checkpoint.

Security officials found two M-16 rifles, two pistols, two axes, hundreds of bullets, 10 cartridges, and clothing similar to IDF uniforms in the terrorists’ car. The car was equipped with fake Israeli license plates.

“They intended to carry out a massacre, an attack on a completely different scale,” said Police Chief Kobi Shabtai. “Even the dates found in their possession testify to this.”

According to the Shin Bet and the police, the terrorists, residents of the Palestinian Authority city of Chevron, intended to reach Jerusalem and carry out the attack there.

