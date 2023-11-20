WATCH: IDF Eliminates 3 More Hamas Commanders





IDF ground forces continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in coordination with the Israeli Air Force.

Overnight Sunday, fighter jets carried out airstrikes and eliminated three Hamas commanders after receiving intelligence information from the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

Also, IDF soldiers of the Nachal Brigade identified a squad of terrorists as they entered a nearby building. They instructed the Air Force to carry out an airstrike and the terrorists were eliminated and the weapons depot where they were hiding was destroyed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)