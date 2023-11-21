BREAKING – ISRAEL AGREES TO HOSTAGE DEAL / CEASEFIRE





In an extraordinary early Wednesday morning vote, Israel’s cabinet endorsed an agreement aimed at securing the release of approximately 50 hostages who were kidnapped and taken to Gaza during the terror attack on October 7.

Although not all the agreement’s details have been officially disclosed to the public, an Israeli government official, during a briefing with reporters the previous Tuesday, indicated that the deal is expected to result in the release of 50 Israeli citizens, predominantly women and children, in daily groups of 12-13 individuals.

In exchange, Israel has committed to a ceasefire, lasting at least four days, marking the first ceasefire since the outbreak of the war.

Additionally, Israel has agreed to release Palestinian women and minors from incarceration, enabling them to return to their homes, primarily in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. While a specific number has not been provided, Hebrew media reports suggest the figure to be approximately 150.

Statement by the Government of Israel

The Government of Israel is obligated to return home all of the hostages. Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held. The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.

The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)