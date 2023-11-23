HOSPITAL OR HAMAS HAVEN? IDF Arrests Director Of Shifa, Senior Doctors





The IDF on Thursday arrested Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which has been exposed as a headquarters for Hamas.

Several other senior doctors at the hospital were also arrested and according to Kan News, were transferred to the Shin Bet and IDF intelligence officials for questioning.

Army Radio reported that Abu-Salmiya was arrested as he was preparing to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

At the beginning of the week, IDF revealed footage from security cameras showing Israeli hostages being brought into the hospital. At least one Israeli hostage, Noa Marciano, H’yd, 19, was murdered by Hamas in the hospital.

Additionally, the IDF revealed evidence on Wednesday evening that the hostages were initially held in the tunnels under the hospital. The IDF believes that the attack itself was planned in the hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, the IDF and Shin Bet issued a joint statement, saying: “The director of Shifaa Hospital was arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation after much evidence was revealed that the hospital, under his direct management, served as the headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

“Hamas used many resources, including electricity, in order to maintain the tunnel system it built under the hospital and it also stored many weapons in and around the hospital.”

“Furthermore, after the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7th, the organization used the hospital as a refuge for its terrorists and even took Israeli hostages there who were kidnapped that day. A pathological report confirmed that the murder of Corporal Noa Marciano, H’yd took place on the hospital grounds.”

“There was extensive terrorist activity by Hamas in the hospital under his management. A decision regarding his continued detention will be made in accordance with the findings of the investigation and his involvement in terrorist activity.”

