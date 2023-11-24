HATERS: Israel Reprimanding Spanish, Belgian Ambassadors After Insane Press Conference





During a visit to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt on Friday morning, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stating that the current temporary truce is insufficient, and Sanchez declaring that “Israel is violating international law and is carrying out indiscriminate killings in Gaza.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, following directions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, summoned the Ambassadors of Belgium and Spain for a reprimand. The move was in response to statements made by the leaders of these countries at the Rafah crossing. Cohen expressed strong disapproval of the comments, accusing the Spanish and Belgian Prime Ministers of supporting terrorism.

“We condemn the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium who give support to terrorism,” Cohen stated. He further asserted, “Israel is acting according to international law and is fighting a murderous terrorist organization worse than ISIS that commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Cohen also emphasized Israel’s commitment to continuing its fight after the ceasefire, focusing on the elimination of Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of all abductees.

Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed Cohen’s sentiments, strongly condemning the remarks of the Belgian and Spanish leaders. He criticized them for not fully acknowledging the actions of Hamas, including the indiscriminate massacre of Israeli citizens and the use of Palestinians as human shields.

