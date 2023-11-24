13 ISRAELIS FREED!: Hamas Releases Israeli And Foreign Hostages In Tense Swap





24 hostages after seven weeks of captivity in the Gaza Strip, including 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen.

The hostages, women and children, were undergoing medical checks before they were to be transferred to Israel. They are to be taken to Israeli hospitals and reunited with their families.

An elite unit of the IDF and a force of the Shin Bet are now accompanying the abductees returning to Israel, remaining with them them until they reach their families in the hospitals.

The 13 freed Israelis are all from Kibbutz Nir Oz. They are:

Aviv Katz, 2

Raz Katz, 4

Emilia Aloni, 5

Ohad Mundar, 9

Doron Katz, 34

Danielle Aloni, 44

Keren Mundar, 54

Adina Moshe, 72

Hanna Katzir, 77

Ruth Mundar, 78

Margalit Mozes, 78

Channa Peri, 79

Yaffa Adar, 85

“We will continue to work together with the bodies of the security system for the return of all the abductees,” the IDF said.

NETANYAHU: “We have now completed the return of the first of our hostages. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is an entire world,” said Netanyahu.

“But I stress to you – the families, and to you – the citizens of Israel: We are committed to the return of all our hostages,” he added.

“This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war,” stated Netanyahu.

The hostages are the first of 50 people to be released from Gaza during a four-day truce that began Friday. Israel is to release 39 Palestinian prisoners later Friday, the first of a total of 150 Palestinian prisoners to be freed under the cease-fire.

There were no reports of fighting in the hours after the truce began. Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians saw quiet after seven weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment, which has flattened vast swaths of the territory. Rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent as well.

The release of the first group of Israeli hostages was to be followed in the evening by the freeing of 39 Palestinian prisoners — 24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones.

Israel has said it is determined to resume its massive offensive once the cease-fire ends.

Under the deal, at least 50 are to be released — bringing relief but also bitterness that not all will be freed. It was not clear if the Thai captives were included that figure. Israel is to free 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Ahead of Friday evening’s release, thousands of Israelis gathered in what has been dubbed “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, singing songs to welcome Shabbos.

“My emotions are mixed,” said Shelli Shem Tov, the mother of 21-year-old Omer Shem Tov, told Israeli’s Channel 12 at the square. “I’m excited for the families that are going to hug their loved ones, I’m jealous, and I’m sad, mostly sad that Omer is not coming home yet.”

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed in a tweet the release of 12 Thai nationals.

Footage from Egypt’s Rafah crossing showed a line of ambulances emerging from Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had delivered a total of 24 hostages to the Egyptians. But it declined to provide details on their nationalities, or explain the discrepancy in the numbers.

After the truce began Friday morning, an increased flow of aid promised under the deal began. Four trucks of fuel and four trucks of cooking gas entered from Egypt, as well as 200 trucks of relief supplies, Israel said.

Since the war began, Israel barred all imports into Gaza, except for a trickle of supplies from Egypt.

During the truce, Israel agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,340 gallons) of fuel per day.

A number of soldiers are among the hostages held by militants in Gaza. The Islamic Jihad terrorist group, which is reportedly holding about 40 captives, said soldiers will only be released in exchange for all Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

It is not clear how many of the hostages are currently serving in the military or whether the militants also consider reserve soldiers to be “military hostages.”

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians on security charges or convictions, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.

Israel’s northern border with Lebanon was also quiet on Friday, a day after the militant Hezbollah group, an ally of Hamas, carried out the highest number of attacks in one day since fighting there began Oct. 8.

Hezbollah is not a party to the cease-fire agreement but was widely expected to halt its attacks.

(AP)