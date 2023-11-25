WATCH: Yoni Asher Reunites With His Wife, 2 Small Children





Yoni Asher, whose wife and two young daughters were abducted to Gaza, joyously reunited with his family on Friday.

Asher’s wife, 34, and children, 2.5 and 4, were visiting her mother that Shabbos on Kibbutz Nir Oz. At 10:30 a.m., she messaged her husband, who was at their home in central Israel, that terrorists had entered her mother’s home. That was the last he heard from her. Asher later traced her phone to Khan Younis and then saw a video on social media showing his wife and children in Gaza.

His mother-in-law was abducted along with them but she was murdered along the way in front of her daughter and granddaughters.

Asher, whose wife and children have German citizenship, yelled out Shema Yisrael after speaking about the abduction at the European Parliament in Brussels.

